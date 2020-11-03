‘Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition’ launches on Nintendo Switch

Frontier Developments has announced that Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition is out now on Nintendo Switch. This iconic park management game combines all the wonder and majesty of the successful 2018 original title with a wealth of additional content, to bring the ultimate Jurassic World experience to Nintendo’s hybrid handheld console.

In the game players construct a series of epic dinosaur parks across Las Cinco Muertes (The Five Deaths), a chain of five islands containing treacherous weather conditions and testing terrain worthy of its ominous name. Players start by sending out intrepid dig teams to unearth rare fossilised remains, then ordering gifted scientists to extract and bioengineer the precious DNA encased within, reviving awe-inspiring animals extinct for millennia.

Watch the Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition trailer below:

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition is packed with every piece of DLC released since launch including three major narrative expansions. Players can discover new composite species in Jurassic World Evolution: The Secrets of Dr. Wu, including the Ankylodocus and Spinoraptor; re-home dinosaurs following the cataclysmic events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary; and restore the site on which it all began in Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park, as Drs. Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm accompany players on the path to redemption.

The inclusion of these key characters, voiced by the talented actors who brought them to life on-screen, brings next-level authenticity to Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, and Bryce Dallas Howard all reprise their famous roles from the blockbuster Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment films, narrating events with signature magic and flair and allowing players to truly immerse themselves as they follow in their footsteps and help life find a way.

In addition, there’s the challenge mode, which introduces adjustable difficulty, a customisable sandbox mode, four Dinosaur Packs and the Raptor Squad Skin Collection.

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition is priced at £49.99 on the Nintendo eShop.