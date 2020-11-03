‘Outriders’ Broadcast #4 set for 5th November

Square Enix has announced that the fourth episode of the Outriders Broadcast will air this week on 5th November. The episode will give players more information on the post-campaign content that awaits them in Outriders.

The fourth episode of the Outriders Broadcast will air on Thursday 5th November at 5pm GMT. Tune in via Twitch. Expect to get a first look at Expeditions, the challenging post-campaign content that will push any Outrider to their limits, deeper insight on the fourth class, the Technomancer, plus answers to some of the most asked questions from the Outriders community.

Watch the Outriders Broadcast #4 trailer below:

Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. The game combines intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets.

Outriders will release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on 2nd February 2nd, 2021 and Google Stadia later in 2021.

You can watch the previous Outriders Broadcast episodes on the Outriders Youtube channel. Check out the official Outriders website for more information.