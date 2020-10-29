Xbox Games With Gold For November 2020 Announced

Xbox Games with Gold for October featured a great selection of scary free titles in time for Halloween for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in October was the hilarious Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut.

The Xbox Games with Gold for November have now been announced and there’s four decent choices on offer. On Xbox One, subscribers can download a copy of Aragami: Shadow Edition all month. Then, from 16th November – 15th December, multiplayer underwater shooter Swimsanity! will also be available.

Players can also download a copy of Xbox Original title Full Spectrum Warrior from 1st – 15th November. This will then be switched to LEGO Indiana Jones for the remainder of the month.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. Also all these games will be also playable on Xbox Series X and S when they launch on 10th November.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for December 2020 towards the end of November.