‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ now available

Ubisoft has announced that Watch Dogs: Legion, is now available worldwide on Xbox One, PS4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, Stadia and UPlay+. Watch Dogs: Legion will also release on Xbox Series X | S on 10th November and digitally on PS5 alongside the console on 12th November. The physical version of the game on PS5 will be available on 24th November.

Built with a next-gen concept, Watch Dogs: Legion introduces “Play as Anyone,” a never-before-seen gameplay innovation created by Ubisoft Toronto, the studio behind Watch Dogs: Legion. Play as Anyone gives players the entire city of London to choose for their roster of resistance members. Every single person in the open world can be recruited and played, is unique and has a backstory, personality and skillset.

Watch the Watch Dogs: Legion story trailer below:

Watch Dogs: Legion will also support hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing on Xbox Series X and full ray-tracing support on Nvidia RTX-equipped PC devices, bringing real-time ray-tracing reflections to the streets of London. Players who purchase Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox One or PS4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version (Xbox Series X or PS5) at no additional cost, while keeping their progression and in-game content between current and next-generation of consoles within the same family thanks to the new Ubisoft Connect ecosystem.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, London is facing its downfall. Amidst the growing unrest of a restless London, an unknown entity named Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across London. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every corner of London took hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, players will be going up against those criminal opportunists in Watch Dogs: Legion: sadists, mercenaries, cybercriminals, and more, so they’ll have to be prepared for a variety of situations. Players must recruit members into their DedSec Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the identity of Zero-Day.

Watch the Watch Dogs: Legion post-launch & season pass trailer below:

Players who acquire the Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion will get access to Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, fully playable in the single player campaign and online. Additionally, players will be introduced to Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order, thanks to a crossover with Assassin’s Creed; and Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals.

In addition to the unique playable characters and Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline story expansion, the Season Pass will offer extra DedSec missions, the original Watch Dogs Complete Edition from 2014, and more. The Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion is available for purchase as part of the Gold, Ultimate and Collector editions.

Credit: Ubisoft

The Online multiplayer mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on 3rd December as part of a free game update for all players. The game also has a robust post-launch plan that will bring fresh content to the single-player mode and introduce online multiplayer modes.

EF Games will be bringing you a full review of Watch Dogs: Legion in the near future.