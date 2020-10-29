Survival horror adventure ‘Clea’ launches on Nintendo Switch tomorrow

Sekai Games and InvertMouse have announced that their skill-based survival horror adventure Clea is coming to Nintendo Switch in time for Halloween. Launching tomorrow, 30th October, players can experience a thrilling ghoulish fest with console exclusive featured costumes of characters from games published by Sekai Games soon to be revealed!

After experimenting on the Chaos Servants, Clea’s parents have let the monsters loose in the Whitlock Mansion. Trapped inside by her family, Clea must find her way out and escape with her little brother in tow. Help Clea solve puzzles and avoid the Chaos Servants in this exciting paper theater game.

Watch the Clea release date trailer below:

In Clea, players follow the young woman and her brother as they attempt to escape a house filled with beings that mean them harm. Players must stay alert, listening and wondering where these creatures could be. Solving puzzles, hiding, collecting and using objects to safely get through the sinister mansion and escape.

Outwit the Chaos Servants who are on the hunt. Listen for their footsteps, peek around doors, and stay far, far away from impending dangers. Hunt down key items and solve the puzzles designed to lock you from the outside world and unveil the family history, and possibly discover their bloodline is filled with dark memories. Obtain memory orbs and uncover your family secrets through bonus chapters.

Credit: Sekai Games / InvertMouse

Features:

Jump-scare free horror game, requiring you to be on your wits and listen to your surroundings.

2D gameplay with beautiful HD paper doll style graphics

Fully voiced in English with Xanthe Huynh (Sword Art Online, K-On), Anairis Quinones (RWBY) among others.

Local leaderboards to compete against your friends who can uncover the mystery fastest.

Brand new title theme from video game music great Dale North.

No pre-scripted scares, promise. Your skills and actions will determine Clea’s fate.

Clea will be available priced at £13.49. EF Games will have a full review of Clea for you in the near future.