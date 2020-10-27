The Doctors: Heroes and Villains – interviews with the stars of Doctor Who on DVD

This two-disc DVD release from Koch Media holds the definitive set of interviews with the actors who played the memorable heroes and villains in Doctor Who. Maybe they were the ones who sent you “behind the sofa”!

These six documentaries are the best in-depth interviews ever undertaken with:

Prentis Hancock (‘Vaber’ – Planet of the Daleks, ‘Salamar’ – Planet of Evil, ‘Shrieve’ Captain – The Ribos Operation)

Geoffrey Beevers (‘The Master’ – The Keeper of Traken)

Angus Lennie (‘Storr’ – The Ice Warriors, ‘Angus’ – Terror of the Zygons

Shane Rimmer (‘Seth’ – The Gunfighters)

Kai Owen (‘Rhys Williams’ – Torchwood)

Nick Joseph (who played roles too numerous to list)

For all Doctor Who fans, this 2-disc special collector’s edition is 5 hours of pure nostalgia, which will give you a whole new insight into the making of your favourite science fiction series!

Presented by Robert Dick, Martin Parsons and “voice of the Daleks” Nicholas Briggs. And including a special introduction by presenter Robert Dick & producer Keith Barnfather.

Credit: Koch Media

