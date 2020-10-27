‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 week 2 songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ kicked off its 2020 series’ live shows last weekend as all of the couples danced for the first time.

HRVY and Janette topped the leaderboard with 25 points while Jacqui Smith and Anton landed at the bottom with only 13 points. It was quite close in the runner-up positions with Maisie Williams and Gorka on 24 points and three couples tying on 21 points.

This weekend all of the couples will dance again and on Sunday night, one of the couples will be going home.

Find out who is going to be dancing what this weekend:

Bill and Oti: Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

Caroline and Johannes: Paso Doble to El Gato Montes by Ramon Cortez

Clara and Aljaž: Viennese Waltz to You Don't Own Me by SAYGRACE

HRVY and Janette: Viennese Waltz to Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Jacqui and Anton: Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones

Jamie and Karen: American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra

Jason and Luba: Salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

JJ and Amy: Paso Doble to Believer by Imagine Dragons

Maisie and Gorka: Tango to Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus

Max and Dianne: Jive to I'm A Believer by The Monkees

Nicola and Katya: Couples' Choice (Street Commercial) to Shine by Years & Years

Ranvir and Giovanni: Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues at 7.10pm Saturday on BBC One and the first Results Show of the series is at 7.15pm Sunday.