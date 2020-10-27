Connect with us

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 week 2 songs and dances revealed

Find out all the details for this weekend’s show.

Published

HRVY & Janette
Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing‘ kicked off its 2020 series’ live shows last weekend as all of the couples danced for the first time.

HRVY and Janette topped the leaderboard with 25 points while Jacqui Smith and Anton landed at the bottom with only 13 points. It was quite close in the runner-up positions with Maisie Williams and Gorka on 24 points and three couples tying on 21 points.

This weekend all of the couples will dance again and on Sunday night, one of the couples will be going home.

Find out who is going to be dancing what this weekend:

  • Bill and Oti: Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin
  • Caroline and Johannes: Paso Doble to El Gato Montes by Ramon Cortez
  • Clara and Aljaž: Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE
  • HRVY and Janette: Viennese Waltz to Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
  • Jacqui and Anton: Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones
  • Jamie and Karen: American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra
  • Jason and Luba: Salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers
  • JJ and Amy: Paso Doble to Believer by Imagine Dragons
  • Maisie and Gorka: Tango to Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus
  • Max and Dianne: Jive to I’m A Believer by The Monkees
  • Nicola and Katya: Couples’ Choice (Street Commercial) to Shine by Years & Years
  • Ranvir and Giovanni: Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues at 7.10pm Saturday on BBC One and the first Results Show of the series is at 7.15pm Sunday.

