The Doctors: The Peter Davison Years – Doctor Who interviews come to DVD

This 2-disc DVD release has the definitive interviews with the major players behind the Fifth Doctor Peter Davison’s era of Doctor Who (1982-84)!

On separate documentaries, you can enjoy the very best, most in-depth interviews with:

Janet Fielding (Tegan)

Sarah Sutton (Nyssa)

Matthew Waterhouse (Adric)

Mark Strickson (Turlough)

Anthony Ainley (The Third Master)

Plus two more special productions featuring Peter Davison and his assistants at 1980s Doctor Who conventions!

For all fans of Doctor Who’s classic, original and never-bettered era, this 2-disc special collector’s edition is 6-hours of pure nostalgia. The interviews are presented by Robert Dick and “voice of the Daleks” Nicholas Briggs. Also included is a special introduction by presenter Robert Dick & producer Keith Barnfather.

Credit: Koch Media

Pre-order The Doctors: The Peter Davison Years now.