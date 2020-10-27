Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues game launches on PS4 and Xbox One

Inspired by Sony Pictures Television’s critically acclaimed series, now on Netflix, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues is available now on PS4 and Xbox One. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch on 24th November.

Three decades after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence rages on. This side-scrolling beat ‘em up featuring two-player couch co-op is now available at major retailers priced at £34.99. The game is also available digitally and can be pre-ordered on Nintendo Switch.

Watch the Cobrai Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues launch trailer below:

Made in collaboration with the series’ creators, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues features an original story from dueling perspectives with unique cutscenes, dialogue, and the voices of Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and more. Choose between Daniel LaRusso and his students at Miyagi-Do Karate, or their Cobra Kai rivals, led by Daniel’s old foe, Johnny Lawrence. Only completing both sides of the campaign will give you the ultimate ending.

Seamlessly swap between eight playable heroes from both dojos, each with their own movesets, combos, ultimates and more. Master dozens of unique abilities and upgrade your characters’ stats and RPG-like skill trees. Face down fierce enemies and bosses in hard-hitting brawls across 28 story missions around the Los Angeles of the Cobra Kai universe.

EF Games hopes to have a full review of the game later this month. Check out the official website for more information.