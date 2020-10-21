Madness announce Forest Live dates for Summer 2021

Madness is the latest band to announce dates as part of Forest Live 2021, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

The iconic ska band, who were behind the hits ‘One Step Beyond’, ‘My Girl’, ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘House Of Fun’ and ‘Our House’ celebrated their 40th anniversary last year. Their fans are known as ‘Madheads’ and they flock to the band’s live shows, which highlights Madness’ enduring popularity.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.

Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Every year they plant some 8 million trees sustainably, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests and welcoming 230 million visits annually.

Madness will be joined by special guests The Farm and guest support Emily Capell. The dates are:

Saturday 12 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Saturday 19 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Tickets on sale from 9am Friday 23rd October at www.forestryengland.uk/music