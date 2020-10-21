Connect with us

Games & Tech

‘Humankind’ Now Available For Pre Order

Play the 100 turn free demo now.

Published

Humankind
Credit: Amplitude Studios / SEGA

Humankind is the upcoming turn-based historical strategy game from Amplitude Studios and SEGA. Set for release in April 2021, Humankind will be available via Steam, Epic Games Store, Stadia plus physical retailers with pre-orders being taken now.

In Humankind you’ll be leading your people from Antiquity to the Modern era as an Avatar of your creation. Choosing from among 60 different cultures to combine you’ll be on the quest for fame and glory as you expand your empire whilst protecting it from external threats.

Watch the pre order trailer below:

There will be some exclusive pre-order bonuses plus even more should you opt for the Deluxe Edition.

Pre order bonus:

  • Boudicca Avatar Set – Adds Boudicca Set to customize you Avatar
  • Player Profile Pre-Purchase Decoration – Adds an exclusive Decoration to customize your Player Profile
  • Player Profile Symbol Set – Adds 10 exclusive Symbols to customize your Player Profile

Digital Deluxe extra content:

  • Humankind Digital Game – Humankind base game
  • In-Game Notre-Dame Pack
    • Notre-Dame Wonder – to be built in-game
    • Notre-Dame Narrative Events – Adds Narrative Events themed around Wonders such as Notre-Dame
    • Victor Hugo Avatar Set – Adds Victor Hugo Set to customize your Avatar
    • “Inspirational” Avatar Personality – Adds the “Inspirational” Personality to customize your Avatar
  • Official Digital Soundtrack – All Humankind tracks created by Arnaud Roy (previously known as FlybyNo) in .mp3 format
  • Unit & Tech Tree .pdf – An at-a-glance view of the full Unit & Tech Trees of the game
Humankind
Credit: Amplitude Studios / SEGA

In addition to the above, players can check out a limited time demo of the game via Google Stadia. All you need is a Google account and you’ll be able to play a 100 turn open dev gameplay scenario. You’ll traverse the Ancient Era as the Nubians, and then, for the very first time, play through the Classical Era as whichever of the 10 available cultures you’d like to choose.

You can sign up for the free demo at Google Stadia.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Humankind
Humankind
Humankind
Humankind
Humankind
Humankind
Humankind
Humankind

