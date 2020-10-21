‘Pumpkin Jack’ coming to PC and console in time for Halloween

Pumpkin Jack is an eerie 3D platformer set in a dazzlingly spooky world. The game will be released this Friday, 23rd October on Steam, GOG, Epic, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch priced at £24.99 on all platforms, with a 20% launch discount. A PS4 version will follow a few weeks later.

In addition, the game’s soundtrack will be available soon too, co-published by Black Screen Records. You can already pre-order it on several platforms, and it will also be available on Steam and GOG from Friday.

Watch the Pumpkin Jack launch trailer below:

In Pumpkin Jack, you embody Jack, the Mythical Pumpkin Lord. Get ready to embark on an epic adventure through otherworldly landscapes and help the Evil annihilate the Good! Follow the will of the Devil himself and slay your nemesis in an epic quest that will take you on a journey in the Boredom Kingdom, a mythical realm shattered by the curse.

Features include:

Colorful Cartoon Setting: Travel through lurid landscapes in levels featuring alluring atmospheres, each crafted with vibrant color palettes, and high-quality lighting effects

Fight For Your Life: With challenging beasts lurking around every corner, players must master the art of combo attacks; dodging, and timing to survive dynamic real-time battles! Players must unlock weapons and choose wisely in order to strike down all who oppose them

Don't Lose Your Head: Solve puzzles that focus on physics; gravity, and reflection as Jack, or ditch the skinsuit and just use your flaming head to burn books; hammer some moles, create paths for magic spheres; and more as each level introduces new and exciting challenges

Find Friends to Fight at Your Side: Helpful companions are there to assist Jack on his journey, including a haughty hooty owl to guide him along; and a snarky crow, itching to assist with long-range attacks

Check out the official Pumpkin Jack website for more information.