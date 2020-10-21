Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘The Captain is Dead’ release date set for February 2020

Based on the sci-fi board game of the same name.

Published

The Captain is Dead
Credit: Thunderbox Entertainment

Thunderbox Entertainment has officially confirmed that The Captain is Dead will be launching for PC and Mac on 1st February, 2021. The game is described as a retro sci-fi, survival strategy game which is based on the board game of the same name.

Featuring an intrepid crew of space explorers, who are facing certain doom at the tentacles of an unknown alien menace, The Captain is Dead puts you in charge of the ship as you try to save everyone from a murderous end in the icy depths of space.

Watch the official teaser for The Captain is Dead below:

The game’s colourful, retro aesthetic will make you feel like you’ve beamed right into the original board game, which has some of the craziest art in the cosmos. And the electro-synth beats of Occam’s Laser, dynamically remixed according to how doomed you are, will get you hyped to kick alien butt.

As part of Steam’s Digital Tabletop Fest this week, fans of sci-fi action and adventure can also catch a very special broadcast in which Mandi, Suzanne and Ashley from The Dice Tower attempt to save the ship on an experimental new difficulty setting known as Deadly Mode! Sounds easy… what could possibly go wrong?

The Captain is Dead
The Captain is Dead
The Captain is Dead
The Captain is Dead
The Captain is Dead
Credit: Thunderbox Entertainment

The Captain is Dead will also be available on your mobile communications device… so keep a hailing frequency open on Discord for more launch date news.

In the meantime, set a course for the Steam system, where you can try out the free demo and engage your wishlist tractor beam to keep an eye out for a launch discount.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Petric Petric

EF Country

Premiere: watch Petric’s music video for ‘All Who Wander’

The Canadian Country trio releases their new video today.

6 days ago
Stealing Chaplin Stealing Chaplin

Film

‘Stealing Chaplin’ coming to UK cinemas on Friday

Watch the trailer for the crime caper now.

7 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

‘Cyberpunk’ 2077 PC Requirements Revealed

Can your rig cope? Probably.

6 days ago
Planet Coaster: Console Edition Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Games & Tech

‘Planet Coaster: Console Edition’ hands-on gameplay and first impressions

See how we got on with the game ahead of its November cross-gen release.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you