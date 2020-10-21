‘The Captain is Dead’ release date set for February 2020

Thunderbox Entertainment has officially confirmed that The Captain is Dead will be launching for PC and Mac on 1st February, 2021. The game is described as a retro sci-fi, survival strategy game which is based on the board game of the same name.

Featuring an intrepid crew of space explorers, who are facing certain doom at the tentacles of an unknown alien menace, The Captain is Dead puts you in charge of the ship as you try to save everyone from a murderous end in the icy depths of space.

Watch the official teaser for The Captain is Dead below:

The game’s colourful, retro aesthetic will make you feel like you’ve beamed right into the original board game, which has some of the craziest art in the cosmos. And the electro-synth beats of Occam’s Laser, dynamically remixed according to how doomed you are, will get you hyped to kick alien butt.



As part of Steam’s Digital Tabletop Fest this week, fans of sci-fi action and adventure can also catch a very special broadcast in which Mandi, Suzanne and Ashley from The Dice Tower attempt to save the ship on an experimental new difficulty setting known as Deadly Mode! Sounds easy… what could possibly go wrong?

Credit: Thunderbox Entertainment

The Captain is Dead will also be available on your mobile communications device… so keep a hailing frequency open on Discord for more launch date news.

In the meantime, set a course for the Steam system, where you can try out the free demo and engage your wishlist tractor beam to keep an eye out for a launch discount.