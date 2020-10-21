Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Cotton Reboot!’ coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 in Q1 2021

A remastered version of Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams.

Published

Cotton Reboot!
Credit: ININ Games / BEEP

ININ Games has announced that BEEP’s side-scrolling shoot-em-up, Cotton Reboot! will be released both digitally and physically on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The game has a projected release date of Q1/2021 in Europe and North America.

In the game, a young witch called Nata de Cotton is hot headed, immature, overreacts and rides on a broomstick, accompanied by a fairy named Silk. Cotton is crazy about candies called “Willows”. Those candies are so good that she won’t let anything get in her way to get them.

Armed with explosive firepower, a cast of cunning enemies to confront and some enchanting and beautiful graphics sees this endearing title as one that enlightens the imagination. Cotton will embark on her journey through the game’s seven amazing colourful stages with the hope that she will be rewarded at the end.

Cotton Reboot!
Cotton Reboot!
Cotton Reboot!
Cotton Reboot!
Cotton Reboot!
Cotton Reboot!
Credit: ININ Games / BEEP

Cotton Reboot! is an updated, remastered version of the classic and iconic “cute’em’up” Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams with brand new features and updated visual designs. The game also features 3 game modes that include the X68000 original mode that faithfully emulates Sharp’s personal computer from the 1993 version. Arrange mode features 16:9 screens, redesigned graphics and characters. In Score attack mode the player competes for scores online within a limited time (2 minute and 5 minute mode can be selected).

ININ Games will also publish Limited Editions of Cotton Reboot! Preorders for the Limited Editions are expected to start next month, while the preorder of the standard editions will follow soon after.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Petric Petric

EF Country

Premiere: watch Petric’s music video for ‘All Who Wander’

The Canadian Country trio releases their new video today.

6 days ago
Stealing Chaplin Stealing Chaplin

Film

‘Stealing Chaplin’ coming to UK cinemas on Friday

Watch the trailer for the crime caper now.

7 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

‘Cyberpunk’ 2077 PC Requirements Revealed

Can your rig cope? Probably.

6 days ago
Planet Coaster: Console Edition Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Games & Tech

‘Planet Coaster: Console Edition’ hands-on gameplay and first impressions

See how we got on with the game ahead of its November cross-gen release.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you