‘DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One’ is now available

The Ancient Gods – Part One is the new single-player chapter to id Software’s record selling and critically acclaimed DOOM Eternal. This first of a two-part story expansion is available now on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Stadia.

After defeating the Khan Maykr and obliterating the reincarnated Icon of Sin, the DOOM Slayer’s fight is just getting started. Unleash your vengeance and face your greatest test as you march back to the Maykr’s realm. Defeat powerful new threats, restore order to the heavens and unearth the corruption that has thrown the universe into chaos.

Check out the pulse-pounding new launch trailer below, featuring all-new music from composers David Levy and Andrew Hulshult:

The Ancient Gods – Part One is available for all players that own the Deluxe edition of DOOM Eternal or the Year One Pass. The Ancient Gods – Part One is also available as a separate standalone purchase and includes access to BATTLEMODE.

The Year One Pass is available for £24.99 and includes access to both The Ancient Gods – Part One and Part Two. Players do not need to own DOOM Eternal to purchase and play The Ancient Gods – Part One.

DOOM Eternal is coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as a free upgrade for current-gen owners when those versions are available. id Software is also working hard to ensure DOOM Eternal will support backwards compatibility when the new consoles launch.

EF Games will be bringing you a full review of The Ancient Gods – Part One later this month.