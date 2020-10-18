Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Andrew Cushin

Music

Andrew Cushin releases Noel Gallagher produced single ‘Where’s My Family Gone?’

The Oasis star also plays guitar and sings backing on the track.

Published

Andrew Cushin has team up with Noel Gallagher for his new single ‘Where’s My Family Gone?’

Gallagher has produced the track after discovering Cushin when he heard an early demo of his song ‘Waiting For The Rain’. The Oasis star offered to produce, play guitar and sing backing on the new track.

“I wrote Where’s My Family Gone when I was in a dark place” explains Andrew. “I hadn’t been speaking to my family, or friends. I felt as though I had no outlet for the way I was feeling, and I wrote it in a little hotel room in Leeds before a gig. It started out as a darker track but the production that Noel has added to the song has pushed the track in a way that it’s now so much bigger and more uplifting. I can’t wait to play it live and see everyone’s faces when that colossal chorus hits”.

The track is accompanied by a video which was filmed in various locations around Newcastle and directed by Dan Hepple. The video tells the story of someone being conflicted between past and present told through two separate timelines.

Cushin celebrated the release with a sold-out socially distanced homecoming show at the Gosforth Sports & Social Club.

‘Where’s My Family Gone’ is Cushin’s third single. His debut ‘It’s Gonna Get Better’ offered an anthem of hope and redemption, and he wrote ‘Waiting For The Rain’ when he was just 15-years-old after witnessing a family argument. 

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Petric Petric

EF Country

Premiere: watch Petric’s music video for ‘All Who Wander’

The Canadian Country trio releases their new video today.

3 days ago
Stealing Chaplin Stealing Chaplin

Film

‘Stealing Chaplin’ coming to UK cinemas on Friday

Watch the trailer for the crime caper now.

3 days ago
Top Gear 29/2 Top Gear 29/2

TV

‘Top Gear’ Series 29 Episode 2 Recap

Featuring insurance write offs, a wall of death and yet another crash.

6 days ago
You Should Have Left You Should Have Left

Competitions

Win ‘You Should Have Left’ on Blu-ray

We're giving away a copy of the Blumhouse horror.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you