Uncle Frank

Film

‘Uncle Frank’ – watch the trailer for the Amazon Original Movie

Paul Bettany and Steve Zahn star in the forthcoming film.

Published

The trailer has been released for upcoming Amazon Original Movie ‘Uncle Frank’.

Written and directed by Alan Ball, the film stars Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn, Lois Smith, with Margo Martindale and Stephen Root

In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her beloved Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany) is a revered literature professor. She soon discovers that Frank is gay, and living with his longtime partner Walid “Wally” Nadeem (Peter Macdissi) — an arrangement that he has kept secret for years.

After the sudden death of Frank’s father — Beth’s grandfather — Frank is forced to reluctantly return home for the funeral with Beth in tow, and to finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from.

Amazon Studios will release ‘Uncle Frank’ on Prime Video on 25th November 2020.

