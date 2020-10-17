Get your first look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’

Four first-look images have been released for Netflix’s upcoming film ‘The White Tiger’.

The film is written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, and based on the book ‘The White Tiger’ by Aravind Adiga. The cast includes Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing – a servant – so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters.

But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

‘The White Tiger’ is produced by Mukul Deora p.g.a. and Ramin Bahrani p.g.a., and the executive producers are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ken Kamins, Paul Ritchie, Prem Akkaraju, Ava DuVernay, and Sarah Bremner.

The launch date for the film is yet to be announced.