Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Monster Hunter

Film

‘Monster Hunter’: new trailer and poster released

The video game is being turned into a film.

Published

A new trailer and poster has been released for upcoming fantasy film ‘Monster Hunter’.

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, the film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip “T. I.” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity.

When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.

In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Take a look at the new poster for ‘Monster Hunter’ below:

Monster Hunter
Credit: Sony Pictures UK

‘Monster Hunter’ is coming to cinemas soon.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Check Out All Of The New Pets From Fossil Eggs In The Dinosaur Update In ‘Adopt Me’ on ‘Roblox’

Which pet are you looking forward to the most?

7 days ago
Petric Petric

EF Country

Canadian Country trio Petric release new single ‘All Who Wander’

The single is available to download and stream now.

5 days ago
Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

EF Country

Brothers Osborne – ‘Skeletons’ review

The duo return with their strongest album yet.

7 days ago
Ashley Campbell Ashley Campbell

EF Country

Ashley Campbell – ‘Something Lovely’ review

The musician follows up her debut with a new collection of songs.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you