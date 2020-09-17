‘Monster Hunter Rise’ coming to Nintendo Switch in March 2021

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise is currently in development for Nintendo Switch. The game is set for release on 26th March, 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise evolves the Monster Hunter series by providing hunters with an inventive set of new tools to track down and defeat threatening monsters. Players can tackle these challenges solo, or with up to three other hunters in local or cooperative online play.

Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG that will transport players to the colorful Kamura Village, an all-new serene mountain locale that attracts visitors with its unique culture and innovative hunting technologies. After hunters equip their armor and select from one of the various weapon types, all-new hunting grounds await, including the ancient Shrine Ruins and more. Featuring maps with no loading times, the continuous gameplay ensures that players will remain on their quests as soon as the hunt begins without transitions between areas.

Watch the Monster Hunter Rise announcement trailer below:

The core gameplay experience in Monster Hunter Rise will feel familiar to previous Monster Hunter entries, but it also introduces several new and exciting mechanics for hunters to master. For the first time ever, wire-based grappling actions can be performed by using a “Wirebug” while standing or in mid-air, adding an all-new level of aerial maneuverability to hunting strategies and attacks. As players defeat monsters and progress through the game, items from fallen foes can be used to craft unique weapons and armor that will increase their chances of future success and survival.

Monster Hunter Rise will introduce Magnamalo, a menacing new flagship monster that will present a formidable challenge to hunters of all skill levels. Players can expect to confront additional new monsters like the shape-shifting Aknosom, the amphibious Tetranadon, as well as numerous fan-favorite and returning species from previous Monster Hunter games. In addition to the plethora of solo and multiplayer quests, the story mode will task aspiring hunters with discovering the secrets behind the puzzling “Rampage” events that threaten Kamura Village.

Credit: Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise will also debut new hunting partners called Palamutes, personalized and rideable “Canyne” companions that will provide players with a new set of attack options, while “Felyne” Palicoes will return as support characters for actions like healing. On solo hunts, players can select both a Palamute and Palico to assist them, while multiplayer hunters can choose either one.

In addition to the physical and digital standard editions of Monster Hunter Rise available for pre-order, a special digital Deluxe Edition and physical Collector’s Edition are also being offered. The digital Deluxe Edition will include the standard edition of the game, as well as a digital DLC pack voucher that can be redeemed for bonus in-game content such as a “Kamurai” full layered armor set, exclusive gestures, cosmetic items and more. The limited Collector’s Edition (physical only) will contain everything from the Deluxe Edition, in addition to physical items including a monster icon sticker pack, Kamura mark enamel pin and an amiibo figure of Magnamalo.