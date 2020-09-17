Connect with us

‘Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’ announced for Nintendo Switch

A story-driven RPG set in the world of Monster Hunter.

Published

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
Capcom has announced a second Monster Hunter title is in development for the Nintendo Switch console. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is set for release in Summer 2021.

Offering a story-based RPG experience, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will immerse players into the adventures of a new Monster Rider, as they journey to a variety of scenic locations, embark on epic quests and befriend magnificent monsters.

Watch the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin announcement trailer below:

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin offers both RPG and Monster Hunter fans a unique new experience with a rich storyline featuring charming characters, challenging quests and friendly encounters with familiar monsters from the Monster Hunter series. Assuming the role of a young Monster Rider who can use a Kinship Stone to form strong bonds with monsters, players can gain experience and improve their skills to form deeper connections with these wonderful creatures. When ready, players can embark on memorable adventures filled with dramatic events and heartwarming friendships as the epic tale unfolds.

Pre-order options and pricing details for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be announced at a later date.

