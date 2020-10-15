Connect with us

My Summer As A Goth

Film

‘My Summer As A Goth’ coming to VOD in November

The coming-of-age comedy drama has released its trailer.

Published

‘My Summer As A Goth’ is coming to VOD in November and the trailer has been released for it.

The film comes from Tara Johnson-Medinger, and it stars award-winning actor Natalie Shershow (‘Leverage’, ‘American Vandal’). The cast also includes Jack Levis, Fayra Teeters, Jonas Israel, Jenny White, Carter Allen, Eduardo Reyes, Rachelle Henry, Lorraine Bahr, Michael Biesanz, Sophie Giberson and Sarah Overman star.

‘My Summer as a Goth’ is a coming-of-age story about the sometimes painful – often entertaining – search for identity and love in adolescence.

After the sudden death of her father, 16-year-old, Joey Javitts is sent to stay with her eccentric grandparents while her author mother promotes her latest novel. Joey promptly falls for the beguiling Goth boy next door, Victor, and is transformed by him and his merry band of misfits in black.

Set in present-day Portland, My Summer as a Goth navigates Joey’s relationships with her new friends, her family and herself, and will resonate with anyone who survived the social alienation of adolescence—and that first summer heartbreak.

‘My Summer as a Goth’ is written by Brandon Lee Roberts & Tara Johnson-Medinger.  Tara Johnson-Medinger, Brandon Lee Roberts, Gary Nolton, Megan Johnson, & Kymberley Franklin produce. 

123 Go Films will release ‘My Summer as a Goth’ on DirecTV and other On Demand platforms on 11th November 2020.

