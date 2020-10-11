Trailer and poster debut for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

To celebrate National Coming Out Day, the trailer has been released for New Regency and Film4’s ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’.

The film adaptation of the hit musical, which is inspired by true events, stars newcomer Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.

Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in – instead of pursuing a “real” career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mum and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Take a look at the poster:

Credit: 20th Century Studios

The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director, with screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and a score composed by Sells and Anne Dudley.

Mark Herbert, p.g.a, Peter Carlton, p.g.a, and Arnon Milchan are producing, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma, and Jes Wilkins serving as executive producers.

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ opens in UK Cinemas on 26th February 2021.