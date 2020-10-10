Trailer debuts for Ryan Reynolds comedy ‘Free Guy’

The trailer has been released for 20th Century Studios’ upcoming science-fiction comedy ‘Free Guy’.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.

‘Free Guy’ is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Alongside the trailer, a poster has debuted for the film, which you can see below:

Credit: 20th Century Studios

‘Free Guy’ opens in UK cinemas this December.