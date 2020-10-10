Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Free Guy

Film

Trailer debuts for Ryan Reynolds comedy ‘Free Guy’

The film is due to arrive in cinemas in December.

Published

The trailer has been released for 20th Century Studios’ upcoming science-fiction comedy ‘Free Guy’.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late. 

‘Free Guy’ is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Alongside the trailer, a poster has debuted for the film, which you can see below:

Free Guy
Credit: 20th Century Studios

‘Free Guy’ opens in UK cinemas this December.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Dinosaur Update Is Now Live In ‘Adopt Me’ On ‘Roblox’

The countdown is almost over.

7 days ago
Top Gear 29/1 Top Gear 29/1

TV

‘Top Gear’ Series 29 Episode 1 Recap

Featuring toilet troubles, Freddie crashing and fermented fish.

5 days ago
Saint Maud Saint Maud

Competitions

Win a ‘Saint Maud’ goodie Bag

Get your hands on some merch for the new horror.

6 days ago
Anti-Worlds bundle Anti-Worlds bundle

Competitions

Win an Anti-Worlds bundle featuring Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows, Best Before Death and Krabi 2562

Get your hands on the latest releases.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you