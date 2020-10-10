Connect with us

Rag’n’Bone Man announces Forest Live dates for summer 2021

Tickets for the shows are on sale now.

Rag 'n' Bone Man
Rag‘n’Bone Man has announced dates as part of Forest Live 2021, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

The neo-blues and soul singer, whose real name is Rory Graham, won the 2017 BRIT’s ‘British Breakthrough Act’ and received the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year.

Rag‘n’Bone Man’s 4 x platinum No. 1 album ‘Human’ landed him a further BRIT Award for ‘British Single’ for the title track in 2018. He is currently working on his sophomore album, set for release in 2021.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket. Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Every year they plant some 8 million trees sustainably, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests and welcoming 230 million visits annually.

Rag‘n’Bone Man + Will & The People and Charlotte will perform the following dates:

  • Thursday 10th June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos
  • Friday 11th June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs
  • Thursday 17th June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk

Tickets are on sale now at www.forestryengland.uk/music

