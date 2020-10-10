Caroline Jones releases new single ‘Intimacy’

Caroline Jones has released her new single ‘Intimacy’, the latest in her series of monthly releases.

The accompanying music video, which you can see at the top of this article, features Caroline performing a dance routine choreographed by Candace Brown (Beyoncé, Janelle Monae), and directed by projectblackboxx.

About the track Jones says, “’Intimacy’ is a song I wrote about the push-pull we all experience in romantic relationships. We have this deep need and desire as humans to be honest, connected, and emotionally open. And yet, we have this fear of being vulnerable or of being rejected. Or perhaps we see emotional honesty and rawness as weakness.”

Jones has performed in the UK before as part of C2C: Country to Country at The O2. She’s planning to return to these shores as soon as she’s able to once touring resumes following the pandemic.

When she is not on the road touring or in the studio, Jones is also the host of US Radio Station Sirius XM’s Art & Soul where she sits down with top singer-songwriters for intimate acoustic performances and conversations about their craft and creating the perfect song.