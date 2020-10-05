Connect with us

Win ‘Duel’ and ‘Jaws’ Steelbooks

The steelbooks are available exclusively at hmv.

Published

Jaws and Duel steelbooks
Credit: hmv

Exclusive to HMV, these Japanese Steelbook’s showcase original Japanese theatrical artwork.

Showcasing original Japanese theatrical artwork, this essential collection perfectly blends the exuberant style of the Far East with the iconic art of Hollywood.

Each release comes with a replica ‘chirashi’ mini-poster as would have been used to promote the film in Japanese cinemas.

There will be 8 Steelbooks within the range, with the first unveiling featuring Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ ’01’ and ‘Due’l ’02’ and each release being a ‘mini celebration’ of each title. 

The ‘Jaws’ and ‘Duel’ Japanese steelbook range are available exclusively at hmv now.

To celebrate the releases we have a bundle that includes a copy of ‘Jaws’ 4K UHD Steelbook and ‘Duel’ Blu-ray Steelbook. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 11th October 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 18.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

