Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Saint Maud

Film

MASSIVE Cinema announces ‘Saint Maud’ previews taking place next week

Book your tickets for the preview screenings next week.

Published

MASSIVE Cinema is bringing a preview screening of Rose Glass’ horror debut ‘Saint Maud’ to a number of Everyman venues next week.

Screening at 9pm on 6th October 2020, the film will be shown in London (Screen on The Green, Crystal Palace), Birmingham, Glasgow and Bristol.

Those booking preview tickets will also get special MASSIVE / ‘Saint Maud’ merchandise (tote bag & stickers). You can book tickets at www.massive-cinema.com.

‘Saint Maud’ stars Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle. The dark psychological horror tells the story of a live-in nurse Maud (Clark), who arrives at the home of Amanda (Ehle), a famous dancer now frail from illness and trapped in her grand, isolated house.

At first Amanda is intrigued by this religious young woman, who provides distraction from her failing health. Maud, in turn, is bewitched by her new patient. But Maud is not all that she seems. As her grip on reality slides out of control, Maud’s care turns into a deadly mission to save Amanda’s soul, by any means necessary.

MASSIVE Cinema, part of the BFI Commission on UK Independent Film and funded by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, is a nationwide brand reaching youth audiences through a series of preview cinema screenings, celebrating British talent in front of and behind the camera. 

Studiocanal will bring ‘Saint Maud’ to cinemas across the country from 9th October.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Raid The Raid

TV

Go on a World Tour with ‘Walter Presents’

Join us for a tour around the world via the streaming platform's great shows.

5 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Interview: Steps tease new album ‘What The Future Holds’ and their 2021 tour

The beloved pop band are back with new music and a tour.

3 days ago
Maluma and Jennifer Lopez Maluma and Jennifer Lopez

Music

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez team up for ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely’

The superstars team up for two new singles.

6 days ago
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life Monty Python's The Meaning of Life

Film

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life Blu-ray review

The final film from the British comedy legends enjoys a Blu-ray release.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you