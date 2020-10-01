Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

‘Bad Hair’ will arrive in cinemas in November

The satirical horror has been acquired by Picturehouse Entertainment.

Published

Bad Hair
Credit: Picturehouse Entertainment

‘Bad Hair’ will be heading to UK cinemas from 27th November 2020 via Picturehouse Entertainment.

The film received its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this year, following in the footsteps of Justin Simien’s directorial debut ‘Dear White People’ in 2014.

In this satirical horror set in 1989, ‘Bad Hair’ follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at great cost when she realises that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

In addition to Elle Lorraine’s breakout leading role, the impressive ensemble cast includes Vanessa Williams (‘Soul Food’), Lena Waithe (‘Master of None’), Laverne Cox (‘Orange Is The New Black’), Jay Pharoah (‘Unsane’, ‘Saturday Night Live’), Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child), Blair Underwood (‘Set It Off’), James Van Der Beek (‘Dawson’s Creek’), Chanté Adams (‘The Photograph’) and Usher.

‘Bad Hair’ is written and directed by Justin Simien. Simien also serves as a producer alongside Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez, and Eddie Vaisman. Executive Producers include Leonid Lebedev, Oren Moverman, and Alex G. Scott. The film is produced by Sight Unseen in association with Culture Machine.

The acquisition was negotiated by Clare Binns and Paul Ridd of Picturehouse Entertainment with Rob Carneyfrom FilmNation Entertainment.   

Clare Binns, Joint Managing Director of Picturehouse said: “We all need a smart, genre-busting horror film and this one gets it spot on. With a super-cool cast and directed by the immensely talented Justin Simien, it felt a perfect fit for Picturehouse Entertainment. This is a film that goes where other films fail to reach!”

Upcoming Picturehouse Entertainment titles include Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’, Quentin Dupieux’s ‘Deerskin’, Maria Sødahl’s ‘Hope’ and Jerry Rothwell’s ‘The Reason I Jump’.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Raid The Raid

TV

Go on a World Tour with ‘Walter Presents’

Join us for a tour around the world via the streaming platform's great shows.

5 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Interview: Steps tease new album ‘What The Future Holds’ and their 2021 tour

The beloved pop band are back with new music and a tour.

3 days ago
Maluma and Jennifer Lopez Maluma and Jennifer Lopez

Music

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez team up for ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely’

The superstars team up for two new singles.

6 days ago
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life Monty Python's The Meaning of Life

Film

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life Blu-ray review

The final film from the British comedy legends enjoys a Blu-ray release.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you