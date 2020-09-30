Lady Leshurr is the tenth celebrity confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice‘ 2021.

The news was announced on KISS Breakfast with Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely this morning. Lady Leshurr said, “Oh my gosh I don’t what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

She added, “I’m petrified, (but) I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I’m looking forward to having a new skill, (skating) backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Offering some skating advice Perri, who was last year’s runner up, said: “Whenever you can just get on the ice, you’re going to enjoy it, you’re going to have a blast.”

He then joked, “If you do a music video on the ice bring me in!”

Lady Leshurr joins the previously announced Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell and Colin Jackson CBE.

‘Dancing On Ice’ will return to ITV in 2021 and more celebrities will be revealed soon.