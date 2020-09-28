Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 52: Reflecting on one year of making the podcast

Pip reflects on the past year of making the EF Country Podcast.

Gabby Barrett
Credit: Warner Music Nashville

This week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast is a little different than usual as we’re celebrating our one year anniversary.

Sadly Laura wasn’t available to join in the celebrations but Greg stepped in and decided to turn the tables on Pip. With Pip in the hot seat (for once), Greg asks the questions as he gets the inside story of the EF Country Podcast and talks about the highs and lows of the past year.

Pip shares his reasons for starting the podcast, his hopes for the future and discusses how Destination Country has been at the forefront of flying the flag for Country music in the UK during the pandemic.

