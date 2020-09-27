Connect with us

Ward Thomas

EF Country

Ward Thomas unveil new track ‘Someday’

The duo tease another song from upcoming album ‘Invitation’.

Published

Ward Thomas have treated fans to another track from their upcoming album ‘Invitation’ called ‘Someday’.

Out now, the song is a romantic plea to a love to take things slow. It’s the follow-up to the infectious ‘Meant To Be Me’.

On the track the girls commented, ‘This song is about a long distance relationship. It’s about the constant desire to keep things going as both parties are keen on each other and feel a bond and connection but geography and having completely different lives and lifestyles is getting in the way.’ They continued, ‘But maybe someday in the future everything will come together and the relationship will work out.’

On Saturday 10th October, the day after the release of ‘Invitation’, Ward Thomas will globally live stream a concert they filmed this summer at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. You can get tickets now at https://shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/ward-thomas-live-stream.

The concert will be streamed live on 10th October across the following time zones:

UK & Europe: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm CEST – £12 / €12
North & South America: 7.00pm PDT / 10.00pm EDT – $15
Australia, NZ & Asia: 8pm AEST (11th October) – AUS $20.00  / US $15.00 / Yen 15,000
(NB: Live stream in Australia / Asia to occur on the following day)

Ward Thomas will embark on an acoustic ‘Invitation’ tour in 2021. The 16-date run will include two dates at London’s Union Chapel.
 

