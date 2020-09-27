Russell Watson marks two decades in music with new album ’20’ in October

Russell Watson is releasing new album ’20’ on 23rd October 2020 via BMG.
The album marks Watson’s two decades in the music industry since the release of his debut album ‘The Voice’. ’20’ captures key moments in his career with 13 newly recorded songs sung in his unmistakable trademark tenor.
The album was produced by long-time producer Ian Tilley, who was stuck in his native New Zealand due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Tilley assembled a socially distanced orchestra in Christchurch while Russell hunkered down in Wilmslow, taking instructions and overseeing proceedings via Skype.
‘Normally I’d always be at orchestra sessions, but in fact this didn’t feel much different,’ Russell admits. ‘I was in a booth wearing headphones. I could have been 10 feet rather than 10,000 miles away.’
Commenting on the album’s track listing Watson says, ‘There are certain songs that needed to be there because they define my career, with regards to recording but particularly live. ‘Volare’ is a staple. I’ve sung it at every concert for at least 25 years. And obviously ‘Nessun Dorma’, which launched my career.’
The track listing for ’20’ is:
1. Nabucco: Va, Pensiero
2. Il Gladiatore (Based on Themes from the Motion Picture ‘Gladiator’)
3. Turnadot: Nessun Dorma
4. Parla Più Piano
5. ‘O Sole Mio
6. Volare
7. You Are So Beautiful
8. Caruso
9. Amore E Musica
10. Where My Heart Will Take Me (Theme from ‘Enterprise’)
11. Tosca: E Lucevan Le Stelle
12. Someone To Remember Me
13. I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Russell’s 20th Anniversary tour will now take place in 2021. The dates are:
January
Sun 10th – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
February
Thu 4th – Harrogate, Royal Hall
Sun 7th – Crewe, Lyceum
Tue 9th – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
Thu 11th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Sun 14th – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
Tue 16th – Cheltenham, Town Hall
Thu 18th – Shewsbury, Severn Theatre
Sat 20th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Sun 21st – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Thu 25th – Basingstoke, Anvil
Sun 28th – York, Barbican
March
Tue 2nd – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Sat 6th – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall
Sun 7th – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
Tue 9th – Leeds, Town Hall
Sun 14th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
Sat 20th – Hull, Bonus Arena
Tue 30th – Buxton, Opera House (ON SALE SOON)
June
Sat 19th – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre (ON SALE SOON)