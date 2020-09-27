Russell Watson marks two decades in music with new album ’20’ in October

Russell Watson is releasing new album ’20’ on 23rd October 2020 via BMG.

The album marks Watson’s two decades in the music industry since the release of his debut album ‘The Voice’. ’20’ captures key moments in his career with 13 newly recorded songs sung in his unmistakable trademark tenor.

The album was produced by long-time producer Ian Tilley, who was stuck in his native New Zealand due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Tilley assembled a socially distanced orchestra in Christchurch while Russell hunkered down in Wilmslow, taking instructions and overseeing proceedings via Skype.

‘Normally I’d always be at orchestra sessions, but in fact this didn’t feel much different,’ Russell admits. ‘I was in a booth wearing headphones. I could have been 10 feet rather than 10,000 miles away.’

Commenting on the album’s track listing Watson says, ‘There are certain songs that needed to be there because they define my career, with regards to recording but particularly live. ‘Volare’ is a staple. I’ve sung it at every concert for at least 25 years. And obviously ‘Nessun Dorma’, which launched my career.’

The track listing for ’20’ is:



1. Nabucco: Va, Pensiero

2. Il Gladiatore (Based on Themes from the Motion Picture ‘Gladiator’)

3. Turnadot: Nessun Dorma

4. Parla Più Piano

5. ‘O Sole Mio

6. Volare

7. You Are So Beautiful

8. Caruso

9. Amore E Musica

10. Where My Heart Will Take Me (Theme from ‘Enterprise’)

11. Tosca: E Lucevan Le Stelle

12. Someone To Remember Me

13. I’ll Be Home For Christmas



Russell’s 20th Anniversary tour will now take place in 2021. The dates are:



January

Sun 10th – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre



February

Thu 4th – Harrogate, Royal Hall

Sun 7th – Crewe, Lyceum

Tue 9th – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre

Thu 11th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sun 14th – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Tue 16th – Cheltenham, Town Hall

Thu 18th – Shewsbury, Severn Theatre

Sat 20th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sun 21st – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 25th – Basingstoke, Anvil

Sun 28th – York, Barbican



March

Tue 2nd – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Sat 6th – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

Sun 7th – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

Tue 9th – Leeds, Town Hall

Sun 14th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Sat 20th – Hull, Bonus Arena

Tue 30th – Buxton, Opera House (ON SALE SOON)



June

Sat 19th – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre (ON SALE SOON)