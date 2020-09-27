Connect with us

Amy Allen

Music

Amy Allen releases personal new track ‘Heaven’

The singer-songwriter is back with another track.

Published

Amy Allen has released her deeply personal new song ‘Heaven’ through Warner Records.

The singer/songwriter wrote and produced the song with hitmakers The Monsters & Strangerz (Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello), Jon Bellion (Halsey, Miley Cyrus) and Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple).

“I grew up watching two people I love struggle with addiction and ultimately lost them both last year,” says Amy. “I tried so hard to avoid writing about something so painful, but I kept hearing the line, ‘You’ve never been to Heaven but you got pretty close last night’ in my head and it felt like the song wrote itself. I realised how important it is to share these stories so people know they aren’t alone.”

‘Heaven’ is released alongside an official video that was directed by female duo Similar But Different.

The track follows Amy’s recent single ‘Difficult’, which earned praise from The Sunday Times, Notion, Flaunt, American Songwriter, WWD and Refinery29.

Amy is currently working on her full-length debut for Warner Records.

