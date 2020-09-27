‘Let Him Go’ – trailer debuts for Diane Lane and Kevin Costner drama

The trailer has debuted for forthcoming big screen drama ‘Let Him Go’.

Written and directed by Thomas Bezucha, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson. It stars Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart, and Will Brittain.

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.

When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

‘Let Him Go’ is produced by Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan.

It will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland by Universal Pictures on 11th December 2020.