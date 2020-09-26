Connect with us

Canaan Smith

EF Country

Watch: Canaan Smith heads outdoors for ‘Colder Than You’ video

The Platinum-selling Country star is picking up steam with his new single.

Published

Canaan Smith has released the music video for his current single ‘Colder Than You’.

The clip highlights the Virginia native’s love for the great outdoors alongside his drink of choice – a nice, cold beer. It’s directed by Kurt Ozan and finds Smith creek-side in northern Georgia’s stretch of the Blue Ridge Mountains, brewing and bottling what he describes as ‘beer-shine,’ while singing along to the twangy backcountry-infused anthem.

‘Colder Than You’ is co-produced by Smith alongside Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, and it’s written by Smith, Corey Crowder and Jared Mullins. The mid-tempo track tells the story of a man who lost his lover and finds solace in a 12-pack of cold ones.

The track is continuing to pick up steam and has been featured on on several of the top Country streaming playlists – from Spotify’s New Boots and All About Country to Pandora’s Backroads and New Country Now stations.

