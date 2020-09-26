Connect with us

Your Honor

TV

‘Your Honor’ trailer debuts – watch Bryan Cranston in action

The 10-part series will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Published

The first-look trailer has been released for upcoming series ‘Your Honor’ starring Bryan Cranston (‘Breaking Bad’).

The series is coming soon to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

The ten episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (‘Call Me By Your Name’) stars as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Hope Davis (‘For the People’) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband.

‘Your Honor’ is based on the Israeli series, ‘Kvodo’, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, the thriller also stars Carmen Ejogo (‘Selma’), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (‘The Wire’), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (‘The Night Of’).

Guest stars include Amy Landecker (‘Transparent’), Margo Martindale (‘The Americans’), Lorraine Toussaint (‘Orange Is the New Black’), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (‘The Hate You Give’) and Lilli Kay (‘Chambers’).

The hotly anticipated series sees BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (‘The Night Of’, ‘Undercover’) serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes. The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (‘The Good Fight’, ‘The Good Wife’, ‘Evil’) and Liz Glotzer (‘Evil’, ‘The Good Fight’). Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning writer/director Edward Berger (‘Patrick Melrose’) executive produces and directs the first three episodes.

‘Your Honor’ is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions. Cranston, James Degus, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ron Ninio, Shlomo Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

