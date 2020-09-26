Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Go on a World Tour with ‘Walter Presents’

Join us for a tour around the world via the streaming platform’s great shows.

Published

The Raid
Credit: Walter Presents

Have you ventured overseas since the pandemic started? Are you missing those trips abroad? I know things are relaxing in terms of foreign travel, but chances are you're still hesitant about seeing the world. Well, those nice people at Walter Presents have thought of that and are offering you the opportunity for global travel without leaving the comfort of your sitting room. It's like a Walter's World Tour - a virtual travelogue covering Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. All the good drama, but with none of the bad drama.

Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
The Raid
Credit: Walter Presents

We start our journey in Latin America – Brazil to be exact. ‘The Raid’ came to All 4 back in 2018 and is the decidedly dark and gruesome tale of four undercover cops who – on the day their uniformed colleagues are about to raid the favela they’ve infiltrated – are revealed as under-cover police. Interspersed with real life footage, this is heavyweight stuff and will appeal to fans of shows like The Wire and Gomorrah.

Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

You can watch all of these shows and more on Walter Presents via All 4 now.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Johnny Cash Johnny Cash

EF Country

‘Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’ to be released in November

The Country legend's best-known songs are getting a makeover.

7 days ago

Music

Madonna’s ‘Music’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 20 Years On

It's 20 years since Madonna released her multi platinum Music album.

5 days ago
The Singapore Grip episode 2 The Singapore Grip episode 2

TV

‘The Singapore Grip’ episode 2 preview

‘The Singapore Grip‘ continues tonight on ITV and we’ve got a preview of the second episode for you. In a sneak peek clip, Matthew...

6 days ago
The Father The Father

Film

Watch Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins in new trailer for ‘The Father’

The film will arrive in cinemas in 2021.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you