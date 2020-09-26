Go on a World Tour with ‘Walter Presents’

Have you ventured overseas since the pandemic started? Are you missing those trips abroad? I know things are relaxing in terms of foreign travel, but chances are you're still hesitant about seeing the world. Well, those nice people at Walter Presents have thought of that and are offering you the opportunity for global travel without leaving the comfort of your sitting room. It's like a Walter's World Tour - a virtual travelogue covering Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. All the good drama, but with none of the bad drama.

Credit: Walter Presents We start our journey in Latin America – Brazil to be exact. ‘The Raid’ came to All 4 back in 2018 and is the decidedly dark and gruesome tale of four undercover cops who – on the day their uniformed colleagues are about to raid the favela they’ve infiltrated – are revealed as under-cover police. Interspersed with real life footage, this is heavyweight stuff and will appeal to fans of shows like The Wire and Gomorrah.

You can watch all of these shows and more on Walter Presents via All 4 now.