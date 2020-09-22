Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Eternal Beauty

Film

‘Eternal Beauty’ starring Sally Hawkins and Billie Piper coming to cinemas in October

The film comes from writer/director Craig Roberts.

Published

‘Eternal Beauty’ from writer/director Craig Roberts will be released in cinemas and on-demand from Friday 2nd October 2020 via Bulldog Film Distribution.

The film stars Sally Hawkins (‘The Shape of Water’) supported by a stellar cast including Billie Piper (‘Doctor Who’), David Thewlis (‘Fargo’), Morfydd Clark (‘St Maud’), Alice Lowe (‘Prevenge’), Penelope Wilton (‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’), Bob Pugh (‘Master and Commander’) and Paul Hilton (‘Lady Macbeth’).

When Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar she has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences.

‘Eternal Beauty’ is written and directed by Craig Roberts and produced by Adrian Bate of Cliff Edge Pictures. The executive producers are Mary Burke (BFI), Adam Partridge (Ffilm Cymru Wales), Pip Broughton (Cliff Edge), Meroë Candy (Wellcome), Paul Higgins (Dragon).

The film is financed by the BFI and Ffilm Cymru Wales (both awarding funds from the National Lottery), Welsh Government and Wellcome. It was shot on film by director of photography Kit Fraser (‘Under The Shadow’, ‘Possum’) and features an original score by Michael Price (‘Just Jim’, ‘Sherlock’, ‘The Inbetweeners 2’).

‘Eternal Beauty’ is the second directorial feature from Craig Roberts after his debut ‘Just Jim’which was nominated for a BAFTA Cymru award. 

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Johnny Cash Johnny Cash

EF Country

‘Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’ to be released in November

The Country legend's best-known songs are getting a makeover.

3 days ago
The Mandalorian season 2 The Mandalorian season 2

TV

Watch: First trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2

"Wherever I go, he goes."

7 days ago
Top Gear 29 Top Gear 29

TV

Watch: The Top Gear Series 29 Trailer

Due to air Autumn 2020.

6 days ago
PS5 PS5

Games & Tech

PlayStation 5 UK launch set for 19th November

Priced at £359.99 for the Digital Edition and £449.99 with Ultra HD Blu-ray.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you