‘Eternal Beauty’ starring Sally Hawkins and Billie Piper coming to cinemas in October

‘Eternal Beauty’ from writer/director Craig Roberts will be released in cinemas and on-demand from Friday 2nd October 2020 via Bulldog Film Distribution.

The film stars Sally Hawkins (‘The Shape of Water’) supported by a stellar cast including Billie Piper (‘Doctor Who’), David Thewlis (‘Fargo’), Morfydd Clark (‘St Maud’), Alice Lowe (‘Prevenge’), Penelope Wilton (‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’), Bob Pugh (‘Master and Commander’) and Paul Hilton (‘Lady Macbeth’).

When Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar she has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences.

‘Eternal Beauty’ is written and directed by Craig Roberts and produced by Adrian Bate of Cliff Edge Pictures. The executive producers are Mary Burke (BFI), Adam Partridge (Ffilm Cymru Wales), Pip Broughton (Cliff Edge), Meroë Candy (Wellcome), Paul Higgins (Dragon).

The film is financed by the BFI and Ffilm Cymru Wales (both awarding funds from the National Lottery), Welsh Government and Wellcome. It was shot on film by director of photography Kit Fraser (‘Under The Shadow’, ‘Possum’) and features an original score by Michael Price (‘Just Jim’, ‘Sherlock’, ‘The Inbetweeners 2’).

‘Eternal Beauty’ is the second directorial feature from Craig Roberts after his debut ‘Just Jim’, which was nominated for a BAFTA Cymru award.