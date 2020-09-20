‘The Singapore Grip’ episode 2 preview

‘The Singapore Grip‘ continues tonight on ITV and we’ve got a preview of the second episode for you.

In a sneak peek clip, Matthew Webb (Luke Treadaway) meets Vera Chiang (Elizabeth Tan) for the first time at The Great World. Watch the clip at the top of this article.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

Matthew begins to adjust to his new life in Singapore and acquaints himself with his father’s rubber trade. He is troubled when he discovers that questionable practices are taking place under his nose, but the Blackett’s unscrupulous business model and the impending Japanese invasion threatens to scupper his plans to make any real changes.

After an evening of deliberate distraction among Singapore’s liveliest entertainment, exhausted and fever-ridden, Matthew finds himself torn between two warring women, both intent on gaining his affections, as Pearl Harbour is bombed and America enters the war.

‘The Singapore Grip’ continues on ITV tonight at 9pm. Preview the episode with our gallery below: