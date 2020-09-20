Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Singapore Grip episode 2

TV

‘The Singapore Grip’ episode 2 preview

Published

The Singapore Grip‘ continues tonight on ITV and we’ve got a preview of the second episode for you.

In a sneak peek clip, Matthew Webb (Luke Treadaway) meets Vera Chiang (Elizabeth Tan) for the first time at The Great World. Watch the clip at the top of this article.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

Matthew begins to adjust to his new life in Singapore and acquaints himself with his father’s rubber trade. He is troubled when he discovers that questionable practices are taking place under his nose, but the Blackett’s unscrupulous business model and the impending Japanese invasion threatens to scupper his plans to make any real changes.

After an evening of deliberate distraction among Singapore’s liveliest entertainment, exhausted and fever-ridden, Matthew finds himself torn between two warring women, both intent on gaining his affections, as Pearl Harbour is bombed and America enters the war.

‘The Singapore Grip’ continues on ITV tonight at 9pm. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

Credit: Mammoth Screen for ITV

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Honour Honour

TV

First trailer debuts for ITV’s Keeley Hawes drama ‘Honour’

The two-part series is based on real-life events.

7 days ago
Johnny Cash Johnny Cash

EF Country

‘Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’ to be released in November

The Country legend's best-known songs are getting a makeover.

20 hours ago
Joey Hendricks Joey Hendricks

EF Country

Interview: rising artist Joey Hendricks talks about debut single ‘Yours or Mine’ and signing to Sony Music Nashville

The newcomer opens up about launching his career in the middle of the pandemic.

6 days ago
Spitting Image Spitting Image

TV

‘Spitting Image’ to launch on BritBox in October

The satirical show is returning next month.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you