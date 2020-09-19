Watch Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins in new trailer for ‘The Father’

The new trailer has been released for forthcoming drama ‘The Father’.

The film stars Sir Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Mark Gatiss and Olivia Williams. It is directed by Florian Zeller who wrote the screenplay with Christopher Hampton.

In ‘The Father’, Anthony Hopkins plays the eponymous role of a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman).

Yet, such help has become essential following Anne’s decision to move to Paris with her partner. As Anne’s father tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

The film is produced by Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi and David Parfitt.

A new poster for ‘The Father’ has also been released, which you can see below:

Credit: Lionsgate

‘The Father’ will be released in cinemas in 2021.