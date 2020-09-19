Maddie & Tae to release ‘We Need Christmas’ in October

Maddie & Tae will release their first-ever holiday collection ‘We Need Christmas’ on 23rd October 2020.

The six-track project features two originals – ‘Merry Married Christmas’ and ‘We Need Christmas’ along with holiday favourites ‘This Christmas’, ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’, ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’.

Fans can pre-order limited edition ‘We Need Christmas’ merchandise and autographed memorabilia at weneedchristmas.maddieandtae.com.

“We are so proud of this project and loved recreating some of our favorite Christmas classics as well as write some of our own,” say Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr. “Making ‘We Need Christmas’ was such a bright spot for us this year and we hope this project brings a little joy and peace to our fans during this difficult year.”

Maddie & Tae recently hit number one with their single ‘Die From a Broken Heart’, which has been certified RIAA Platinum. The dup were surprised with the news and a plaque during the photo shoot for ‘We Need Christmas’.

The track listing for ‘We Need Christmas’, which is produced by Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells, is: