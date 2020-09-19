Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Maddie & Tae to release ‘We Need Christmas’ in October

The duo are getting into the festive spirit.

Published

Maddie & Tae

Maddie & Tae will release their first-ever holiday collection ‘We Need Christmas’ on 23rd October 2020.

The six-track project features two originals – ‘Merry Married Christmas’ and ‘We Need Christmas’ along with holiday favourites ‘This Christmas’, ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’, ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’.

Fans can pre-order limited edition ‘We Need Christmas’ merchandise and autographed memorabilia at weneedchristmas.maddieandtae.com.

“We are so proud of this project and loved recreating some of our favorite Christmas classics as well as write some of our own,” say Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr. “Making ‘We Need Christmas’ was such a bright spot for us this year and we hope this project brings a little joy and peace to our fans during this difficult year.” 

Maddie & Tae recently hit number one with their single ‘Die From a Broken Heart’, which has been certified RIAA Platinum. The dup were surprised with the news and a plaque during the photo shoot for ‘We Need Christmas’.

The track listing for ‘We Need Christmas’, which is produced by Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells, is:

  • 1.  This Christmas (Donny Hathaway, Nadine McKinnor)
  • 2.  Holly Jolly Christmas (Johnny Marks)
  • 3.  O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)
  • 4.  Merry Married Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr)
  • 5.  Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Phil Spector)
  • 6.  We Need Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matthew West, AJ Pruis)

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Honour Honour

TV

First trailer debuts for ITV’s Keeley Hawes drama ‘Honour’

The two-part series is based on real-life events.

6 days ago
Xbox Game Pass / EA Play Xbox Game Pass / EA Play

Games & Tech

EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

At no additional cost!

7 days ago
Joey Hendricks Joey Hendricks

EF Country

Interview: rising artist Joey Hendricks talks about debut single ‘Yours or Mine’ and signing to Sony Music Nashville

The newcomer opens up about launching his career in the middle of the pandemic.

5 days ago
Spitting Image Spitting Image

TV

‘Spitting Image’ to launch on BritBox in October

The satirical show is returning next month.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you