Lee Brice to release new album ‘Hey World’ in November

The long-awaited album arrives just before Christmas.

Published

Lee Brice will release new album ‘Hey World’ through Curb Records on 20th November 2020.

The 15-track set features current US Top 5 radio single ‘One Of Them Girls’ and the number one hit ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ with Carly Pearce. The title track, ‘Hey World’, is out now and features Blessing Offor.

The video for ‘Hey World’ reminds us all to take a break from bad news and spend time with ourselves and the ones we love. It’s a powerful video about being mindful of what matters in life.

“We wrote the title-track from an introspective, truthful place, and probably what most people are actually feeling right now,” shares Brice. “With everything that is happening in the world currently, and how fast paced we are as a society, in general, sometimes you just want everything to stop – just to appreciate what we do have. People are suffering and it can’t be ignored.”  

Speaking about the album Brice says:

“‘Hey World’ is just my next step in life. Where I am, who I am, what I love, and what I feel,” says Brice. “From the songs, to the production, to the order they play in, I always have and still do make it my goal to get better and better at what I do. Short of my family, my wife and friends, my music is the deepest part of me. So, I am overjoyed to say that I think I have made my best project to date. I stand by everything I have ever done, but pull from it as well to help me exceed my own expectations. Because of my team, my co-producers, my engineers, my label, I was able to make what I hope will be my most successful album to date.” 

Lee Brice - Hey World
Credit: Curb Records

The track listing for ‘Hey World’ is:

  1. Atta Boy
  2. One Of Them Girls
  3. More Beer
  4. Memory I Don’t Mess With
  5. Save The Roses
  6. Good Ol’ Boys
  7. Don’t Need No Reason
  8. Do Not Disturb
  9. Soul
  10. Sons and Daughters
  11. Country Knows
  12. Lies
  13. If You
  14. I Hope You’re Happy Now
  15. Hey World (featuring Blessing Offor)

Brice has rescheduled his 2020 UK to 2021 and you can catch him at the following dates:

June 22nd, 2021 – Glasgow – Old Fruit Market
June 24th, 2021 – Manchester – O2 Ritz
June 25th, 2021 – Birmingham – O2 Institute
June 26th, 2021 – London – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
June 28th, 2021 – Cologne – Gloria Theater
June 29th, 2021 – Berlin – Columbia Theater
June 30th, 2021 – Hamburg – Gruenspan

