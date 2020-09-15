Connect with us

Spinch is Out Now On Steam And Nintendo Switch

A psychedelic adventure from an award winning artist.

Spinch
Credit: Queen Bee Games / Akupara Games

Spinch is the new 2D platformer created by award-winning Canadian cartoonist Jesse Jacobs and developed by Queen Bee games, with audio composition by famed Canadian artist Thesis Sahib. Spinch is Published by Akupara Games and is available no for PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch.

A Spinch is the white mint imperial thing you can see in the image above. Spinches are hyper agile organisms and you must use these skills to rescue a litter of your missing offspring. Spinch is set in a psychedelic world which has been invaded by misshapen and malformed offbeats and oddities. Dash, dodge, jump and even launch your own children as projectiles to take down six eccentric bosses in six vibrant worlds.

Watch the launch trailer below:

Spinch key features:

  • Retro-styled visual wonderland with a dazzling colour explosion by award-winning Canadian cartoonist, Jesse Jacobs.
  • A fine-tuned platformer with tight controls to dash, dodge, and jump off surfaces to survive against neon spiders, massive rainbow worms, and bomb-dropping moondog.
  • Plunge into the unique worlds ranging from neon plains, to experiment tanks, to frozen ice lands, all the way to outer space!
  • Face off against enigmatic bosses and shoot them down with your children as ammunition.
  • Inviting and replayable for everyone with a speedrunning challenge for the insane.
  • Soundtrack by famed Canadian artist, Thesis Sahib (James Kirkpatrick), featuring compositions written on modified Gameboys and circuit-bent, hand-made instruments.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Spinch
Spinch
Spinch
Spinch
Spinch

