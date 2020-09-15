Connect with us

Massive Conan Exiles Expansion Isle of Siptah Is Out Now

A new adventure awaits on the Isle of Siptah.

Conan Exiles
Since its release two years ago, Conan Exiles has built up a solid fanbase and maintains a mostly positive status on Steam after over 30,000 ratings. There has already been a steady release of updates and DLC since launch and this month is no different.

The Isle of Siptah expansion is set on a mysterious island, where massive storms and great surges of sorcery have dominated the skyline for centuries. Why these events are taking place and what significance the fabled sorcerer Siptah holds, is something the players will discover for themselves, as they explore the islands many underground vaults. The Isle of Siptah is plentiful with secrets to be discovered, dating all the way back to the first war between the Elder Races and mankind.

Watch the Isle of Siptah trailer below:

The surges of sorcery act as a link between the Exiled Lands and the Isle of Siptah, forcefully dragging humanoids from the mainland to the island. While the great tower in the middle of the island was still inhabited, these unfortunate souls would serve as a human sacrifice or worse. Now, they’ve become the centrepiece of conflict, as exiles seek to control the surges for their own benefit.

Players get to start anew in Isle of Siptah, making this the perfect time for new and returning players to get into the action, as everyone will start at a level playing field. Acquiring the expansion while in early access will also grant the player a limited-edition War-torn Rhino mount skin as well as give access to new mounts and building pieces in both the expansion and the base game.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

