Sci-Fi retro-future thriller ‘The Invincible’ coming to PC and console in 2021

Embark on a mysterious mission to find the missing crew of your spaceship.

Published

The Invincible
Credit: Starward Industries

Polish game development studio, Starward Industries, have announced their debut title, The Invincible, in celebration of the 99th birthday of Science Fiction writer Stanisław Lem. The Invincible, in the making since 2018, is a first-person single player Sci-Fi thriller set in a retro-future timeline coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

The single-player story of The Invincible will introduce gamers firsthand to the idea that there are places in the Universe that are not only unwelcoming to us as humans, but entirely forbidden. The game will plunge players onto a distant planet Regis III set in atompunk aesthetics. While technology in the game’s universe has advanced to the point of seamless space exploration, equipment remains analogue as the digital revolution has not taken place, nor has The Cold War ended.

Credit: Starward Industries

Starward Industries CEO, Marek Markuszewski said:

“The Invincible, which has been secretly in the making for some time, combines a fascinating setting, iconic story and an established non-linear gameplay to deliver a truly unforgettable experience. The studio believes in the power of interactive storytelling, and wants to engage gamers of all skill levels in crafting their own paths in the peculiar world of a distant, malevolent planet.”

Credit: Starward Industries

Starward Industries is made up of veteran AAA developers who have united over their dream project to boldly deliver a breakthrough experience in first-person space thriller based on a bestselling Sci-Fi novel, The Invincible. Led by CD Projekt Red’s Marek Markuszewski, Starward Industries 12 strong team boasts an impressive portfolio of shipped titles and franchises they have worked on, including: The Witcher 3, Dying Light, Dead Island and Cyberpunk 2077.

The Invincible is set to launch on PC and next-gen consoles in 2021. Check out the official Steam page for more information.

