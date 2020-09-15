Connect with us

‘Ghostrunner’ coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in October

Ghostrunner
Credit: One More Level

Ghostrunner, the first-person cyberpunk parkour action game from developers One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks, will come to PS4, Xbox One, and on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG on Tuesday, 27th October.

After revealing the game at Gamescom, co-publishers All in! Games and 505 Games are now inviting players to apply for the Private Beta. To apply, interested players can join the Ghostrunner Discord server and submit an application. Successful applicants will be provided with exclusive access to Ghostrunner.

Credit: One More Level

With guidance from the Architect and newly-revealed ally Zoe, players will be able to unleash deadly assaults against never-before-seen enemies, reach incredible heights with death-defying acrobatic abilities and hack into the network of humanity’s final city.

Players who pre-order Ghostrunner will get exclusive access to two katanas, one specially designed for each launch platform and unattainable at launch. PlayStation Plus subscribers and all PC players can enjoy 20% off when pre-ordering Ghostrunner. Xbox One players who pre-order can get 10% off.

Watch the latest Ghostrunner trailer below:

Ghostrunner features NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing and offers immersive and impressive visuals usually reserved for AAA studios. Experience gorgeously detailed cyberpunk-inspired dystopian environments while dashing and slashing along to an intense synthwave soundtrack by the acclaimed Daniel Deluxe.

An updated free demo of Ghostrunner will arrive on Steam for PC on Tuesday, 29th September.

