‘Rocket League’ goes free-to-play on 23rd September

Psyonix has announced that Rocket League is going free-to-play on 23rd September.

An update will go live on all platforms on 16th September at 5pm GMT to prepare Rocket League for the free-to-play transition. Below is a breakdown of what goes live during the update and what will be available when free-to-play launches on 23rd September:

Free-to-play Transition Update on 16th September:

Cross-Platform Progression Linking – Existing players will be able to link their platforms to their Epic Games Account. More information can be found in the blog post HERE

Watch the Rocket League free-to-play cinematic trailer below:

Free to Play Launch on 23rd September:

Epic Games Store Debut – Rocket League will make its debut on the Epic Games Store when Rocket League goes free to play! Players can add it to their wishlist HERE. Players who download and launch the game on EGS will also receive the Sun Ray Boost and Hot Rocks Trail items!

Endo, Gaiden Wheels (Grey), Neo-Thermal Boost, Friction Trail, and 500 Credits Jäger Pack – Jäger 619 (Titanium White), Apparatus Wheels (Titanium White), Toon Goal Explosion (Titanium White), and 1000 Credits

An all new in-game event called Llama-Rama will be available soon after the free-to-play launch. Check out the official Rocket League blog for more information.