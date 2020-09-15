Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Brings Big Yeetus & Bans Cheaters

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’s fusion of hilarious TV show obstacle course mayhem with a ‘battle royale’ quest for the crown is a recipie for fun. The new mid-season update adds a whole new layer of colourful chaos, full of fiendish takes on familiar rounds and some surprising twists to keep those jelly beans on their toes.

Mediatonic has also implemented Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat in order to combat players using tools that hook into the game to apply hacks to our unsuspecting Fall Guys. Easy Anti-Cheat is used by the best in the business and will mean our jelly beans receive the very best protection from the bad eggs seeking to exploit them.

Watch the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – season 1 update trailer below:

Highlights from the mid-season update include:

Round variations – expect the unexpected! – Players will quickly realise that all is not what it seems in The Blunderdome. Familiar favourites will have to be tackled in all new ways, with the addition of dozens of obstacles, dizzyingly random rotations and of course, plenty of tumbling fruit. And what’s more, players will have no idea when these changes will occur—no bean’s dignity shall be spared!

Better, faster, smoother, stumbles – The Mediatonic team has been implementing hot-fixes and tweaks to improve the Fall Guys experience since day one, and today’s major mid-season patch continues this quest! Players can expect changes to enhance server stability, nifty VFX improvements and a whole lot more to make Fall Guys just that little bit smoother.

Credit: Mediatonic

And another thing – There have been rumblings across the community about a certain large and rather aggressive hammer obstacle roaming the rounds, apparently intent on causing further mayhem for the Fall Guys. Details are sparse, but one thing we do know is that their name is Big Yeetus and they’re a-coming!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is out now on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Read our review to see what we thought of the game.