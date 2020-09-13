‘Freaky’: trailer arrives for body swap horror

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for upcoming body swap horror movie ‘Freaky’.

The film stars Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran, and Alan Ruck. It is directed by Christopher Landon who co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Kennedy.

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO’s Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, ‘The Goldfinch’) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, ‘Enter the Warriors Gate’)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.

‘Freaky’ is produced by Jason Blum (‘Halloween’, ‘The Invisible Man’). The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Divide/Conquer. The executive producers are Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.