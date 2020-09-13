Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Freaky

Film

‘Freaky’: trailer arrives for body swap horror

Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn star in the Blumhouse film.

Published

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for upcoming body swap horror movie ‘Freaky’.

The film stars Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran, and Alan Ruck. It is directed by Christopher Landon who co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Kennedy.

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO’s Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, ‘The Goldfinch’) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, ‘Enter the Warriors Gate’)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.

‘Freaky’ is produced by Jason Blum (‘Halloween’, ‘The Invisible Man’). The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Divide/Conquer. The executive producers are Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: Moscow Noir Walter Presents: Moscow Noir

TV

Walter Presents: Moscow Noir launching on Channel 4 this month

The Swedish thriller arrives in the UK this week.

6 days ago
Diana Krall Diana Krall

Music

Diana Krall to release new album ‘This Dream Of You’ this month

The Jazz favourite has a new album dropping this month.

6 days ago
Oliver Wood Oliver Wood

EF Country

Oliver Wood releases debut solo single ‘Soul Of This Town’

The Wood Brothers member steps out on his own for the first time.

6 days ago
Dolly Parton Dolly Parton

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 49: Countdown to three new Country Christmas albums

Carrie, Dolly and Terri are all releasing festive albums this year.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you